Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.33. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

