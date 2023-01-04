Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fluent Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of FLNT opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.33. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.