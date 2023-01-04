Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMX. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.4 %

FMX opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.