FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,400 shares during the quarter. FormFactor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.99% of FormFactor worth $19,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FormFactor by 140.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

