Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 664,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,625,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,021,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 851,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 640.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 658,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.