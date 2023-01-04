Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 664,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech
In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,625,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,021,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Further Reading
