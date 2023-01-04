Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.