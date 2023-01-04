Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.62. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.07 million. Analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 110,166 shares valued at $1,548,902. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

