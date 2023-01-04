FTX Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.31 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $337.23 million and $25.31 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00006093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

