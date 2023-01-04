FTX Token Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $323.34 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

