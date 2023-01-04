Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Trading Up 2%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €28.70 ($30.53) and last traded at €28.35 ($30.16). Approximately 21,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.80 ($29.57).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($38.83) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
The company has a 50-day moving average of €27.67 and a 200 day moving average of €24.98.
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
