Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $582,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,501,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,060,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,268,896 shares of company stock worth $12,380,149. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,732. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $429.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FULC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

