Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,267.20

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc (LON:FEET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,267.20 ($15.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,220 ($14.70). Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($14.94), with a volume of 628,265 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £325.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,296.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,266.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,221.83.
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Fundsmith, LLP. It invests in public equity markets of emerging and developing market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
