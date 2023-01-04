FUNToken (FUN) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $66.74 million and $1.10 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00473479 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.02233379 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.14 or 0.30297843 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

