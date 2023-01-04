G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $4,731.25 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003631 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

