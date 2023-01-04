Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00014904 BTC on major exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.52 million and $527,465.36 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.52855067 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $484,885.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.