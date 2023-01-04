General Electric Co. Takes $15.79 Million Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,785,000. Hyliion comprises 0.3% of General Electric Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. General Electric Co. owned 3.17% of Hyliion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 550.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 39.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 262,851 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 50.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 135,987 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

In other Hyliion news, CFO Jon Panzer bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Jon Panzer purchased 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,435 shares in the company, valued at $179,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,150 shares of company stock worth $130,240. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 12,683.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

