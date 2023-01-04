Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Genpact Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of G stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. 534,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,951. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.
Insider Transactions at Genpact
Institutional Trading of Genpact
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
Read More
