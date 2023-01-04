Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.14

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERNGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 2700246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

