Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.81. Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 668 shares.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento ( NASDAQ:GET Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

