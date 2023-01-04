Gifto Price Tops $0.0209 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $20.93 million and $4.70 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

