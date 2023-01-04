GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 64,082 shares valued at $2,895,139. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $80.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.