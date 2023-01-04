Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 719.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of GVDBF stock traded up $289.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,232.92. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,645.88 and a twelve month high of $4,800.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,162.19.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

