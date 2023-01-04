Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $12.74 during trading on Tuesday. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

