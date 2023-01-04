Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 182,711 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Further Reading
