Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.39. 524,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,447% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50.
