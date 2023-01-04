Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Short Interest Update

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.75. 25,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $122.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

