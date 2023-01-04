Gnosis (GNO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Gnosis has a market cap of $222.28 million and $1.64 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $85.83 or 0.00510151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00476506 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.02232971 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.96 or 0.30491537 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.