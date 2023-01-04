Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Up 11.9%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.75. 1,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 275,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gogoro in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
