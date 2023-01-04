Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$2.30–$2.30 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 9,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $525.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 272,388 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 129,298 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.