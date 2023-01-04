Goldfinch (GFI) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $16.28 million and $127,302.62 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00476245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.02198050 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.10 or 0.30474804 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,368,682 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.