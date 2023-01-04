Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,427. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSBD. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

