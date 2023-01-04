Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Goldsource Mines Price Performance

Shares of Goldsource Mines stock remained flat at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Goldsource Mines has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

About Goldsource Mines

(Get Rating)

Read More

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.