Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Goldsource Mines Price Performance
Shares of Goldsource Mines stock remained flat at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Goldsource Mines has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.71.
About Goldsource Mines
