Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 781,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings VIII

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIX. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,164,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIX remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Gores Holdings VIII has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.29.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

