Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,745. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 638,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.70 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

