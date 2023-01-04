Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.7 days.
Great Eagle Stock Performance
GEAHF stock remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.
Great Eagle Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Eagle (GEAHF)
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.