Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.7 days.

Great Eagle Stock Performance

GEAHF stock remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

