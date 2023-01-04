Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 630 ($7.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.54) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.07) to GBX 520 ($6.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

LON GPE opened at GBX 515 ($6.20) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($9.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,357.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 530.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Great Portland Estates

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In related news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.42), for a total value of £209,309.10 ($252,179.64).

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.