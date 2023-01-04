Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 630 ($7.59).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.54) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.07) to GBX 520 ($6.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
LON GPE opened at GBX 515 ($6.20) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($9.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,357.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 530.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.
Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at Great Portland Estates
In related news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.42), for a total value of £209,309.10 ($252,179.64).
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Read More
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.