GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Update

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ICLTF traded down 0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.20. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of 0.97 and a twelve month high of 1.99.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

