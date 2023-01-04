GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Update

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ICLTF traded down 0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.20. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of 0.97 and a twelve month high of 1.99.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
