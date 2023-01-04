Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 342.5 days.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of GRNWF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 132,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRNWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Greenlane Renewables to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

