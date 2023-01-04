Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $74.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,279,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,869,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,279,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,869,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,089. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Greif by 50.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 22.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

