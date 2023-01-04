Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:GV2O)

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Stock Performance
Shares of Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.05) on Wednesday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.08). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.
About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2
