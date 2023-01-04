Grin (GRIN) Price Up 21.6% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $937,693.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

