Grin Trading Up 26.2% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $951,040.81 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,842.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00446528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.74 or 0.00889079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00113495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00600159 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00254889 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars.

