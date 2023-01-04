Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.16. Approximately 3,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGDVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Guangdong Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guangdong Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Guangdong Investment Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

