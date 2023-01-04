Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,516 shares of company stock worth $768,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 649,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

