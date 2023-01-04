Guild of Guardians Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,256.42 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $17.19 million and $344,256.42 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

