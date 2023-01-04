GXChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,196.32 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $395.11 million and approximately $4,196.32 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004565 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007444 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

