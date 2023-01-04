H2O DAO Trading Down 9.2% This Week (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $26.25 million and $144,594.19 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00475651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.02204349 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.23 or 0.30436808 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.