Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166,653 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

