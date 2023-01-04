Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,966,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.