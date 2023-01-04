Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,054 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMG opened at $160.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $171.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.03.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

