Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,799 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

